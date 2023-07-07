Work on pedestrian bridge to impact traffic in Hillcrest Friday evening

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities cautioned drivers traveling through the Hillcrest area Friday evening on state Route 163 and Interstate 8 to anticipate some out-of-direction travel.

Crews are working on the pedestrian bridge that crosses the southbound SR-163/Sixth Avenue off-ramp and connects to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The eastbound I-8 connector ramp to southbound SR-163, which includes the eastbound Hotel Circle south on-ramp, along with the southbound SR-163 Sixth Avenue off-ramp, will close Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the state Department of Transportation announced.

Eastbound I-8 motorists will be detoured to the northbound SR-163 connector ramp to the Friars Road West off-ramp and turn right to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163/Sixth Avenue motorists should exit at the Washington Street East off-ramp to Fourth Avenue and turn right for Scripps Mercy Hospital or left for Hillcrest, a DOT spokesperson announced.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other considerations.