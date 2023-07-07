Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Work on pedestrian bridge to impact traffic in Hillcrest Friday evening

Road Closure
Scripps
File
Road Closure
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 13:57:54-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities cautioned drivers traveling through the Hillcrest area Friday evening on state Route 163 and Interstate 8 to anticipate some out-of-direction travel.

Crews are working on the pedestrian bridge that crosses the southbound SR-163/Sixth Avenue off-ramp and connects to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

The eastbound I-8 connector ramp to southbound SR-163, which includes the eastbound Hotel Circle south on-ramp, along with the southbound SR-163 Sixth Avenue off-ramp, will close Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the state Department of Transportation announced.

Eastbound I-8 motorists will be detoured to the northbound SR-163 connector ramp to the Friars Road West off-ramp and turn right to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Southbound SR-163/Sixth Avenue motorists should exit at the Washington Street East off-ramp to Fourth Avenue and turn right for Scripps Mercy Hospital or left for Hillcrest, a DOT spokesperson announced.

The work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other considerations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Pride Info

Exploring San Diego

Click Here for Pride Info