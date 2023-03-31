Work begins on new mural honoring farm works in Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Artists have begun work on the latest mural in Barrio Logan at Chicano Park.

They told ABC 10News it's only fitting the work began on Cesar Chavez Day.

For Mario Chacon designing what goes on a pillar in Barrio Logan involves more than just art work, it’s what it represents.

Chacon says this will tell the story of the struggles farm workers faced and the attorneys who fought to get them justice.

“The milestone banned the use of the short handled hoe in agriculture. That shorthanded hoe caused hundreds of not thousands of works in history ,to suffer crippling back injuries and nervous injuries because of the hunched over stooped handle of that shore handled hoe," said Chacon.

Chacon says after talking to the attorneys the ideas just flowed into his sketches.

“It's the simple story — the past the results— the struggle and the outcome.”

And he’s hoping after his team is finished, people who see this mural will walk away with a better understanding of the challenges farm workers face.

"The knowledge that there's hope that when there's injustice and we stand up to it. We rise to it organize around it, here's hope that we can make a change."

The mural is expected to be completed by June.