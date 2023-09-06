Women's senior basketball league comes to Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Senior Women's Basketball Association started 25 years ago in Mission Valley by three women, and now that league, which is 120 players strong, has expanded to Carlsbad. The SWBA has partnered with the Carlsbad by the Sea assisted living facility.

"We have over 20 women that are now interested in playing. Since it's a new league, we will start first with more scrimmaging and still more player development. The goal here, when you reach 50 years of age and older, just keep moving. Get out of bed, do whatever it is you have a passion for, and keep moving to stay healthy," says women's basketball coach Karen Blair.

Many of the players are new to basketball, however, some have played professionally in the past. While the skill levels are a bit different, the players say the true goal of the women's senior league it to have fun.

"I'm looking forward to meeting some new people, going out and doing things with people, and cheering on my teammates," says Nancy McCharen.

"It's like a women's get-together. We have fun getting our exercise, having some competition, and everyone is nice to each other which is great," says Susan Daniel.

While the league is about having fun, these women say it's also very competitive.

"We we always competitive. We don't want to embarrass ourselves and actually make those shots and get those blocks," says Daniel.

"In the recreational league, there is no first, second, or third place. There are no trophies. What we are doing is playing something we absolutely love and have a passion for. However, we also compete in tournaments, both statewide an nationwide."

The age of the women playing in the league ranges from 50 to 97 years old.

