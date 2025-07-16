Woman's suspicious death in Rolando apartment under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An investigation was launched after a woman was discovered dead in her Rolando apartment early Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police said they received a call just after 1:30 a.m. from a man who reported “that his wife fell to the ground and was not breathing” in their apartment unit at 4333 College Ave.

Officers and emergency responders arrived to find the man performing CPR on his wife, but despite the life-saving measures, the woman -- described as 37 years old and white -- died at the scene.

In a statement, police said: “On closer examination, officers observed some minor, but unexplained injuries on the woman and

notified the Homicide Unit. Out of an abundance of caution, homicide investigators responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.”

Police noted the husband “has been cooperative with the investigation.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.