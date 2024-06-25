Woman's suspicious death in Clairemont Mesa East home under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police homicide detectives on Tuesday are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood.

SDPD officials said the agency’s communications center was alerted via a 911 text message at around 5 a.m. of a deceased person in a home in the 4000 block of Mt. Albertine Avenue.

Responding officers from the Northern Division arrived at the house and made contact with two men described by police as Asian. The men were detained for questioning, according to police.

Officers entered the home and discovered a woman -- described as Asian and believed to be in her 20s -- dead in a bedroom. She was not immediately identified.

Because officers deemed the woman's death as suspicious, SDPD Homicide Unit detectives were brought in to investigate the circumstances that led to her death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact San Diego Police.