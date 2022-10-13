Woman's death in Vista under investigation

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances that led to a woman’s death in Vista.

Vista Station deputies responded at around 8 p.m. Wednesday to a radio call of an altercation in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, said sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.

The victim, who deputies estimate was between 30 to 35 years old, was found at the scene with signs of trauma to her upper torso and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Steffen said.

Deputies at the scene told ABC 10News that witnesses reported seeing the woman arguing with a man prior to the emergency call. That man has not been located and a description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.