Woman's Cancer Journey Sparks Advocacy for Early Screening

SAN DIEGO – Lorie Crosby Howell smiles as she recalls the happy moments shared with her husband of 21 years. Yet, four years ago, her life took a dramatic turn following a routine recommendation from a Kaiser Permanente doctor to undergo a colon cancer screening.

"I just heard this little voice say get tested, and so I called, and I was tested," Howell shared, reflecting on her initial decision to seek medical advice.

Days later, she received a call from her doctor with the life-altering news: she had colon cancer. Instead of succumbing to fear, Howell focused her thoughts on her family, particularly her husband and their three sons.

"Life brings very difficult situations to all of us and the test of our faith or our resolve or our maturity is really how we handle it. I never really experienced any fear or stress or worry. It was only about my children," Howell said.

Following a series of scans and surgery, Howell eagerly awaited the results of her operation—an answer she received on Christmas Day. "I believe that I was ready for whatever happened," she recalled. "I was really still concerned about my family because I love my husband, I love my children."

Her doctor confirmed that Howell was cancer-free, but she remains vigilant with routine lab work, especially considering the increased risk of colon cancer among African Americans. Today, Howell is an advocate for early detection and hopes her experience will encourage others to schedule screenings.

"Get tested. Early detection is key. Whatever screening or unpleasant it is, it doesn't compare to telling your family you are very sick," she advised.

Howell's journey underscores the importance of proactive health measures in the face of potentially life-threatening diseases.

