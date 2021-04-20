Woman's body found in Glorietta Bay in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Glorietta Bay in Coronado.

At around 7 p.m. Monday, Coronado Police and Harbor Police officers were called to Glorietta Bay, near the 1900 block of Strand Way, in response to a report of a body floating in the water.

Officers pulled a woman from the water, and despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit, the lead agency in the investigation, identified the woman as 68-year-old Patricia Viola.

Authorities noted that “there were no obvious signs of trauma,” but the county Medical Examiner’s Office would determine the cause of Viola’s death.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200; tips can also be provided via Crime Stoppers’ line at 888-580-8477.