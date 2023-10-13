Woman waiting to be processed at US-Mexico border dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A migrant died earlier this week after a medical emergency near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

CBP officials stated a person “in medical distress” approached Border Patrol agents at around 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 11. That person then experienced a medical emergency, prompting agents to perform first aid measures.

The person was taken to an area hospital but passed away after arrival, CBP officials confirmed. The cause of death was unknown.

The American Friends Service Committee of San Diego, an advocacy group for migrant workers and their families, said the person who died was a 29-year-old woman from Guinea.

ABC 10News’ media partner, KBPS, reported the woman was waiting to be processed by the Border Patrol and had been staying at an open-air camp just west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, between the border barriers.