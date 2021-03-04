Woman suspected in San Marcos road-rage stabbing arrested

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another driver following a road-rage incident last week in San Marcos.

Jasmine Putnam was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight and stabbing that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday on Nordahl Road just off state Route 78, CHP Officer Juan Escobar said.

Prior to the fight, the drivers of a Nissan Pathfinder SUV and a Honda Civic sedan were involved in a road-rage incident on eastbound SR-78 in San Marcos, Escobar said. Both drivers exited at Nordahl Road, got out of their vehicles and began fighting.

During the fight, Putnam -- the SUV driver -- allegedly stabbed the Honda driver with a box cutter, the officer said.

Both drivers then returned to their vehicles and drove off, Escobar said, adding that the Honda driver soon realized he had been stabbed and sought medical treatment.

The age of the victim and the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

Investigators identified Putnam as the alleged assailant and arrested her Tuesday, at which time they found the SUV and the box cutter, Escobar said.

Putnam was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, then transferred to the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, where she remained in custody Thursday without bail, according to jail records.