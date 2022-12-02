Woman suffers stab wound by ear during East Village altercation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old woman was stabbed near Petco Park in San Diego's East Village and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported Friday.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday on 14th Street and Imperial Avenue, when the victim and a 26-year-old woman got into an altercation, the San Diego Police Department reported.

During the scuffle, the suspect, Savanna Gillies, allegedly stabbed the 40-year-old woman, whose name was not released, by the left ear and left the scene, according to authorities.

Gillies was caught a short time after and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the SDPD.