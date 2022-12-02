Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman suffers stab wound by ear during East Village altercation

sdpd_san_diego_police_suv_lights.jpg
KGTV
sdpd_san_diego_police_suv_lights.jpg
Posted at 8:34 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 11:34:28-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old woman was stabbed near Petco Park in San Diego's East Village and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported Friday.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday on 14th Street and Imperial Avenue, when the victim and a 26-year-old woman got into an altercation, the San Diego Police Department reported.

During the scuffle, the suspect, Savanna Gillies, allegedly stabbed the 40-year-old woman, whose name was not released, by the left ear and left the scene, according to authorities.

Gillies was caught a short time after and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the SDPD.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!