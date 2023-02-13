Watch Now
Woman suffers serious injuries in North Park hit-and-run crash

Posted at 8:29 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:29:47-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are searching for the vehicle and driver that left a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries in North Park, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman attempted to cross the street near 2800 El Cajon Blvd. where the vehicle, headed westbound on El Cajon Boulevard, struck her then left the scene before authorities arrived, according to the SDPD.

Signs were posted near the incident that read no pedestrian crossing, according to police.

The victim suffered two fractured ribs and a laceration to her head, the injures were not considered life-threatening, according to the SDPD.

The SDPD believes the suspected vehicle was a darker colored one, an investigation was ongoing.

