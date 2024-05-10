Woman suffers serious injuries in Clairemont Mesa motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old riding a motorcycle in Clairemont Mesa East suffered a serious injury when she failed to negotiate a turn and laid down the motorcycle on her leg, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the woman was riding a 2022 Zero Motorcycle eastbound on Marlesta Street and tried to make a right turn in the 6900 block of Beagle Street, said SDPD Sgt. C. Leisz.

She laid down the motorcycle on her right leg and suffered a fracture to her right femur, the sergeant said.

The SDPD Traffic Division responded and was investigating the crash.

