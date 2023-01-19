Woman suffers serious injuries in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A Chula Vista woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Just after 4:30 p.m Wednesday, a Chula Vista Police Department Community Service Officer witnessed the vehicle hit the woman in the intersection of F Street and Garrett Avenue.

The driver left the scene in a white work van with a top mounted boom, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Additional police and fire personnel arrived on the scene shortly after to discover the woman unresponsive, according to the CVPD.

Police began life-saving measures on the victim until fire personnel took her to a trauma center, according to authorities.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was in stable condition, but with several serious injuries, according to police.

No suspect was in custody, according to the department.

The CVPD's Traffic Bureau was investigating the hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Traffic Bureau at 619-417-9436.