Woman suffers major injuries, driver sought in Oceanside hit-and-run crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside.

"A female pedestrian was walking eastbound on Mission Road, crossing the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from I-5 northbound, within a crosswalk," said Oceanside PIO Ryan Harrison. "A man was driving a pickup truck on the I-5 northbound off-ramp to eastbound Mission Road. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck driver struck the pedestrian causing major injuries to her."

Following the collision, Harrison said the pickup driver fled the scene on northbound I-5.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 50 years of age. The truck he was driving was described as an older model '80s to early 2000s red Ford F150 extended cab.

The CHP, Oceanside Police Department and Oceanside fire/paramedic personnel all responded to the scene.

The female pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to a local fire department before being airlifted to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with major injuries.

I-5 northbound to eastbound Mission Road was impacted from the time of the collision to about 12:45 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was urged to contact the CHP at 760-643-3400.