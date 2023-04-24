Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Old Town hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department reported Monday.

Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the victim was walking on a sidewalk near 4000 Harney St. with another woman when a 30-year-old man driving a gold-tan Ford F-350 crew cab truck pulled up to let the women in, police said.

One woman got in the truck, but as the 29-year-old was trying to get in, the driver kept moving forward and stopping the vehicle, according to police.

The victim fell to the street while trying to get in and was run over, according to the SDPD.

The 30-year-old man left the scene while the victim suffered an 8-by-6- inch abrasion to her left thigh and a laceration to the left side of her head -- severing the temporal artery, her injuries are life-threatening, police said.

It was unclear if the man involved knew the women, police said.

The SDPD's Traffic Division were investigating the incident.

