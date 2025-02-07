Woman suffers fractured leg in San Diego hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 57-year-old woman suffered a fractured fibula when she was hit by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a street in the Roseville-Fleet Ridge neighborhood of San Diego with the driver fleeing.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:16 p.m. to Talbot and Canon streets where they learned the victim was crossing from west to east in the north crosswalk of the 3700 block Talbot Street when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that was driving eastbound on Talbot Street and turned northbound onto Canon Street, said SDPD Officer Jose Perales.

The driver did not stop to help the victim and fled, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not considered non-life threatening, police said. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.

A description of the vehicle involved in the incident was not immediately available.

The department's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation of the collision. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

