Woman suffers foot fractures in bus accident in San Diego's El Cerrito neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized after San Diego Police said she suffered multiple foot fractures when a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus ran over her left foot in El Cerrito.

San Diego Police Department officers responded to the 6000 block of University Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Thursday where they learned the 63-year-old MTS bus driver was stopped along the south curbline of 6000 University Avenue when the woman leaned down to pick up a water bottle that had fallen into the street in front of the bus' rear right tire.

The victim fell forward and another person assisted her by pulling her back from the path of the bus as it moved forward. The victim's left foot was still in the street and the bus driver ran over it, resulting in multiple fractures and the loss of skin from the ankle down, said Officer Jose Perales.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation of the accident. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

