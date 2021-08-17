Woman suffers broken leg in Sherman Heights hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are searching for a vehicle that struck a woman as she crossed a Sherman Heights street and left the scene early Tuesday morning.

Police said a woman was crossing the 2100 block of G Street at around 2:15 a.m. when an eastbound vehicle hit her.

The vehicle, according to police, fled the scene, leaving the woman with serious injuries.

Police said the unidentified victim suffered a broken femur and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A description of the hit-and-run vehicle was not available.