Woman stuck in Boulevard cave rescued by emergency crews

BOULEVARD, Calif. (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a woman who became stuck in a cave in San Diego’s East County this weekend.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said the incident happened Oct. 21 on McCain Valley Road, in an area referred to as Thunder Canyon Caves.

Sheriff’s officials stated, “The woman was traversing a narrow opening within the cave when she got stuck in a gap about 12 inches wide. Her friends tried to dislodge her, but could not get her out so they eventually called for help just before 6:00 p.m.”

The department’s Rural Division, sheriff’s Search and Rescue Division volunteers, state Office of Emergency Services crews, and a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department cave rescue team all responded to the incident.

Officials added, “It takes hours to hike into the caves and rescuers had to inch their way into very narrow passages while slowly passing along their gear and equipment. They checked on the patient and kept her warm with blankets to prevent hypothermia. They used roping mechanisms to extricate the woman and she was rescued out of the cave on Sunday around 10:00 a.m.”

The unidentified woman was airlifted out of the area and evaluated by medics after she suffered exhaustion, scrapes, and bruises from her ordeal.

In a statement, sheriff’s officials offered the following safety tips for those who go caving:

