Woman struck, killed by motor home in Oceanside

Posted at 12:20 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 15:20:23-04

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 56-year-old woman was struck and killed by a motor home Saturday while crossing the San Luis Rey Mission Expressway, police said.

The collision happened at 4:31 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 76 and Benet Road, said Sgt. Richard Schickel of the Oceanside Police Department. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police said the woman was violating the right of way of the motor home, which contained a husband and wife who were driving to camp at a beach.

Traffic through the intersection resumed at 8:45 a.m.

