Woman struck by hit-and-run vehicle; suffers non-life threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Southcrest community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The woman was walking southbound across Rigel Street, in the 1400 block, when a vehicle was going eastbound on Rigel. The woman walked in front of the vehicle, which struck her about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The vehicle fled without stopping and paramedics rushed the woman, who suffered a pelvic fracture, to a hospital. The injury was considered non- life threatening.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

