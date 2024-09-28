Watch Now
Woman struck and killed by vehicle on highway in Vista

VISTA (KGTV) — A woman was struck and killed Saturday morning by at least one vehicle on the Ronald Packard (78) Parkway in Vista, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:05 a.m. on the westbound highway at South Emerald Drive, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A woman wearing a blue shirt and jeans was seen walking into the lanes of traffic prior to the crash, the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:34 a.m. closing the Nos. 2 and 3 lanes of the westbound route as well as the Emerald Drive on-ramp.

There was no other immediate information available.

