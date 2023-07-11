Woman stabbed, scalped by sword-wielding man at City Heights park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police launched a search for a man suspected of attacking a woman with a sword at a City Heights-area park early Tuesday morning.

According to San Diego Police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. at Henwood Park, located across the street from the SDPD Mid-City station on Fairmount Avenue.

The victim told police she was sitting on a bench at the park when a man she didn’t know approached her and then attacked her.

Police said the woman was stabbed and scalped in the assault.

The victim, who is in her 60s, was rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately available.