Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman stabbed, scalped by sword-wielding man at City Heights park

city_heights_sword_attack_071123.jpg
KGTV
city_heights_sword_attack_071123.jpg
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 09:40:34-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police launched a search for a man suspected of attacking a woman with a sword at a City Heights-area park early Tuesday morning.

According to San Diego Police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. at Henwood Park, located across the street from the SDPD Mid-City station on Fairmount Avenue.

The victim told police she was sitting on a bench at the park when a man she didn’t know approached her and then attacked her.

Police said the woman was stabbed and scalped in the assault.

The victim, who is in her 60s, was rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Pride Info

Exploring San Diego

Click Here for Pride Info