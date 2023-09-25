Woman stabbed during carjacking in Vista parking lot

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was stabbed by an assailant believed to be a teenager during a carjacking in Vista, sheriff’s officials said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot on Civic Center Drive.

Deputies arrived to find a woman with multiple stab wounds after her car was stolen. The victim, who provided deputies with a description of the assailant, was taken to the hospital for treatment and was expected to be OK, sheriff’s officials said.

A short time later, deputies spotted the stolen vehicle on eastbound state Route 76 and attempted to pull the driver over, but the car sped away.

With deputies in pursuit, the car eventually crashed into a center divider near Holly Lane.

The driver tried to flee from the wrecked vehicle but was stopped by a sheriff’s K-9. He was taken into custody and then to a hospital to be evaluated.

Sheriff's officials said the suspected carjacker is a juvenile male, but they did not confirm his age.