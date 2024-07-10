Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 41-year old woman was hospitalized after police said she was stabbed by a 45-year-old woman in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Hornblend Street where they learned the women were engaged in an argument and at some point the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the victim, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

The suspect left the scene riding a multicolored bicycle southbound on Ocean Boulevard, police said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound to her right arm.

The suspect, who was still at large as of Wednesday morning, was described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with long blonde hair. She was wearing an oversized blue T-shirt and jeans, according to O'Brien.

The department's Northern Division is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-552-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

