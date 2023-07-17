Woman stabbed during altercation at Imperial Avenue Transit Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An altercation at an East Village trolley station left one woman with a stab wound early Monday morning, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the incident happened at around 2 a.m. at the Imperial Avenue Transit Center (1255 Imperial Ave.).

Police said two women became involved in a confrontation, and then one woman stabbed the other in the leg.

The suspected attacker fled the scene and has not been located. A description of the woman was not immediately available.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, police said.