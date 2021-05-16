Woman robs San Diego phone store at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Metro By T-Mobile store was held up Saturday evening by a woman with a gun.

The robbery was reported at 6:09 p.m. at 4537 University Ave., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

"The suspect showed the employee a gun and took an unknown amount of money," Heims said. "The suspect was last seen walking out the door and northbound on University Avenue."

The suspect was described as white, in her early 30s, wearing a dark blue hoodie, black sweatpants, a black face mask, black sunglasses, white shoes and carrying a black bag.

