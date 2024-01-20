Woman robs Rancho Bernardo CVS with knife, attempts to steal vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 25-year-old woman is in custody today after allegedly robbing a CVS Pharmacy store armed with a knife in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police officers were called at 8:54 p.m. Friday to 16773 Bernardo Center Drive where they learned the suspect, identified by police as Bridget Lorenzen, entered the store, approached an employee and demanded money from them, said Officer Robert Heims.

After the employee gave Lorenzen the money, she ran out of the store and attempted to steal a vehicle from a man parked behind the CVS who was in the process of getting into his car.

The man refused to give Lorenzen his vehicle so she ran away, Heims said. Arriving officers took Lorenzen into custody.

Lorenzen was arrested on two felony counts of robbery and attempted carjacking and a misdemeanor of battery on a police officer. Her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The department's Robbery Division is investigating the robbery and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.