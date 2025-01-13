Woman riding Vespa dies in San Pasqual-area crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A woman riding a Vespa moped died Sunday after she crashed on a San Pasqual-area road, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 16100 block of San Pasqual Valley Road

Police stated: “A 49-year-old female was riding her 2020 Vespa Piaggio, westbound 16100 San Pasqual Valley Rd. and failed to negotiate a right bend in the road. She continued straight and crossed over the eastbound lane before proceeding off the road. She was ejected from her Vespa and sustained major head trauma.”

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she died from her injuries after arrival, SDPD officials said.

SDPD Traffic Division officers are investigating the incident.