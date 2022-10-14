Woman riding scooter hit, dragged by SUV, suffers major injuries

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A woman riding an electric scooter suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV in Vista, authorities said Friday.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista station were called at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of South Melrose Drive, where they learned the scooter rider was struck while crossing the entrance of a bank parking lot just as a motorist in a Mitsubishi Outlander was exiting, said Sgt. Eric Cottrell.

The victim was run over and dragged a short distance until the driver was able to stop, according to the sheriff's department. She was trapped underneath the vehicle until the Vista Fire Department arrived on scene and freed her.

The woman was taken to a hospital with several major injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Cottrell said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to factor into the collision, he said.