Woman riding a scooter injured in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS)- A 31-year-old woman riding an electric scooter was hospitalized Saturday after she broadsided an Uber driver in San Diego's Core- Columbia District.

San Diego Police officers were called at 12:06 a.m. to 11th Avenue and E. Street where they learned a 64-year-old driver for Uber was driving a Toyota Sienna northbound on 800 11th Avenue when the scooter rider, who was driving east on 1000 E. Street, entered the intersection at 11th and E and broadsided the Toyota, said Officer Robert Heims.

The scooter rider suffered an open fracture of the left tibia/fibula and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department's San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.