Woman rescued in Sunset Cliffs following a 25-foot cliff fall

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department/Facebook
The 22-year-old woman was successfully extricated and transported to a local hospital by a helicopter of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 02, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters and lifeguards successfully rescued a woman who fell 25 feet from a cliff near the Sunset Cliffs Cave on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 900 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., where the woman fell from street level to the rocks below, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Officials said in a Facebook post that the victim suffered from serious injuries.

The woman was safely extricated and airlifted to a local hospital by a SDFD helicopter. At this time, there's no available information on her condition.

