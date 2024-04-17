Watch Now
Woman rescued from truck after I-805 rollover, later arrested on suspicion of DUI

Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 17, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash off Interstate 805 in the North Park area early Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the southbound side of I-805 near the transition to Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman’s pickup truck swerved off the lanes and rolled over into some brush along the freeway, and the crash left the woman trapped in the vehicle.

Several witnesses stopped to help before emergency crews arrived, and the woman was eventually freed from the wreckage by responding firefighters.

The woman initially refused to be transported to a hospital in an ambulance, but she was then placed in a CHP cruiser.

ABC 10News learned the woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI shortly after.

