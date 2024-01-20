Woman re-enlists into Coast Guard for day as part of 100th birthday celebration

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Gena Fischle thought this was going to be a small get-together for her 100th birthday, but she was in for a surprise.

Aside from having her close friends and family, members of the active-duty Coast Guard showed up to help Fischle celebrate this milestone.

Fischle, who joined the Coast Guard in 1943, was a member of SPARS, the United States Coast Guard Reserve women's branch.

But the surprises didn't end with a birthday cake and new friends to help her celebrate. She also got the rare opportunity to re-enlist for the day in the Coast Guard, taking the oath in front of everyone.

Fischle even added a few jokes along the way.

ABC 10News spent some time with Fischle at her La Mesa home as she shared her feelings about this special day. She also told us what she wished for as she blew out her candles.

"It's an honor to know that people know who you are or were... or what you did in the service. It was something special in my life, and I can never thank them enough for all the joy I wished to be worthy of this honor," Fischle said. "I mean it. I mean it very much. I recall the day in Washington D.C. when I thought nothing could top this — I think this topped this."

To top off the birthday festivities, the Coast Guard will do a flyover for Fischle on Sunday.