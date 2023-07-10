Woman pulls over on Kensington street, gives birth in vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman on her way to the hospital to give birth could not quite make it there, so she pulled over in the Kensington neighborhood and delivered her baby in her vehicle.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News the pregnant woman was in a Toyota SUV traveling on El Cajon Boulevard just after 4 a.m. when they were forced to stop.

According to officers at the scene, the woman gave birth to a baby boy inside the SUV before police or fire crews could arrive.

ABC 10News learned the woman and her newborn were transported to the hospital, but police and fire officials did not have any additional information on how mom and baby were doing.