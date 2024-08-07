Watch Now
Woman on three-wheeled motorcycle seriously injured in Paradise Hills crash

KGTV
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 67-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when her three-wheeled motorcycle struck a parked vehicle in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The woman was speeding westbound at 6000 Parkside Ave. at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday when she failed to negotiate a bend in the road and struck the vehicle, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for an open fracture to her right wrist and right femur and a spinal fracture, the officer said.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

City News Service contributed to this report.
