Woman on three-wheeled motorcycle seriously injured in Paradise Hills crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 67-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when her three-wheeled motorcycle struck a parked vehicle in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The woman was speeding westbound at 6000 Parkside Ave. at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday when she failed to negotiate a bend in the road and struck the vehicle, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for an open fracture to her right wrist and right femur and a spinal fracture, the officer said.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.

