Woman killed walking across SR-905 West lanes in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman was struck and killed shortly after midnight Saturday morning on state route 905 west in Otay Mesa, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 12:05 a.m., CHP responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident where they found a female pedestrian deceased on scene. A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was walking within the SR 905's westbound lanes when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle continued westbound and a suspect has not been identified.

San Diego County Medical Examiner's are conducting a toxicology report to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

All lanes of Beyer Boulevard were closed for an investigation. The victim's identity has not been released.

If any member of the public witnessed this crash or has information, please contact the CHP San Diego Area at (858) 293-6000.