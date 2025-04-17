Woman killed, man arrested in wrong-way crash on I-8 in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A wrong-way crash on Interstate 8 in San Diego’s College Area Thursday morning left a woman dead.

Just before 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of a vehicle traveling westbound on the eastbound I-8 lanes near College Avenue.

Moments later, the man driving in the wrong direction slammed into a car driven by a woman. The collision sent the woman’s vehicle off the freeway lanes and down an embankment.

CHP officials said the female driver died at the scene; officers arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

ABC 10News learned officers discovered a container of alcohol in the man’s car.