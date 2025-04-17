Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed, man arrested in wrong-way crash on I-8 in College Area

i8_college_area_crash_041725.png
KGTV
i8_college_area_crash_041725.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A wrong-way crash on Interstate 8 in San Diego’s College Area Thursday morning left a woman dead.

Just before 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of a vehicle traveling westbound on the eastbound I-8 lanes near College Avenue.

Moments later, the man driving in the wrong direction slammed into a car driven by a woman. The collision sent the woman’s vehicle off the freeway lanes and down an embankment.

CHP officials said the female driver died at the scene; officers arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

ABC 10News learned officers discovered a container of alcohol in the man’s car.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For More Stories

Click Here For More Stories