Woman killed in Lemon Grove hit-and-run collision

Authorities say a woman died after she was hit by a vehicle believed to be a pickup truck on Harris Street in Lemon Grove.
Posted at 7:10 AM, May 24, 2023
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was struck and killed on a Lemon Grove street early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run collision.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Harris Street, near Broadway, just after 12:30 a.m. due to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Deputies determined that a pickup truck hit the female pedestrian and then drove away. A description of the suspected hit-and-run vehicle was not immediately available, but witnesses described the truck as possibly an F-150.

Sheriff's officials did not have a description of the truck's driver.

Responding paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

