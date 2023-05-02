Woman injured in Barrio Logan shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after she told San Diego Police she was shot while driving in Barrio Logan.

SDPD officers were called to an area of Dalbergia Street at around 1:15 a.m. in response to reports of shots fired from a black vehicle.

Shortly after the report, police received a call from a woman who said she was shot while driving down nearby Main Street.

Police said the woman told officers she was shot in her thigh, and she drove to the Costco store on Gateway Center Drive to call for help.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any further information on the shooting investigation.