Woman hospitalized after violent carjacking in University City

Posted at 6:37 AM, Jan 24, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman suffered minor injuries after police said she was carjacked in a University City parking garage early Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police officers were called to the 7600 block of Palmilla Drive just after midnight in response to a reported attack in a parking structure.

According to officers at the scene, a woman was exiting her car when a man hit her with a gun. The woman fought to get away from the man, who then drove away in her Toyota RAV4 hybrid.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police searched the area and did not find the man; a description of the suspected attacker was not immediately available.

ABC 10News learned police are investigating the incident as a robbery.

