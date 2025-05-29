Woman hit, killed by SUV on I-805 lanes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was struck and killed by an SUV as she tried to cross Interstate 805 in the City Heights area, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The fatal collision happened Thursday, just before 5:20 a.m., on the northbound lanes of I-805 near 43rd Street, according to CHP officials.

Officials said the unidentified woman, for unknown reasons, ran onto the traffic lanes when she was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, and CHP officials said the Chevrolet’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

CHP officials said, “Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.”

The CHP San Diego Area is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the CHP San Diego Area at 858-293-6000.