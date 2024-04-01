Woman hit by vehicle, killed while crossing street in San Diego's Fairmount Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 52-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while she was walking across a street in the Fairmount Park neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

At 4:57 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on Home Avenue in a 2020 Honda Pilot approaching the intersection of Home Avenue and Gateway Drive, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

A woman walking eastbound across Home Avenue stepped in front of the Honda, the officer said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, Buttle said.

SDPD's Traffic Division responded to the scene and was investigating the collision.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.