Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman hit by car in Mission Valley, suffers life-threatening injuries

falck_ambulance_night.jpg
KGTV
falck_ambulance_night.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after San Diego Police said she was hit by a car in Mission Valley late Thursday night.

According to SDPD officials, the collision happened just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Friars Road and Frazee Road.

Police said the 35-year-old pedestrian was walking in the street from the southeast corner of the intersection when she was hit by a 2023 Toyota Corolla -- driven by a 19-year-old man -- heading east on 7600 Friars Road on a green light.

The woman suffered numerous injuries, including a lacerated spleen and fractured leg, police stated.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

No additional details on the crash were released; the SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For More Stories

Click Here For More Stories