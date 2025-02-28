Woman hit by car in Mission Valley, suffers life-threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after San Diego Police said she was hit by a car in Mission Valley late Thursday night.

According to SDPD officials, the collision happened just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Friars Road and Frazee Road.

Police said the 35-year-old pedestrian was walking in the street from the southeast corner of the intersection when she was hit by a 2023 Toyota Corolla -- driven by a 19-year-old man -- heading east on 7600 Friars Road on a green light.

The woman suffered numerous injuries, including a lacerated spleen and fractured leg, police stated.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

No additional details on the crash were released; the SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the incident.