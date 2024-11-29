Watch Now
Woman fractures skull in head-on crash in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 72-year-old woman suffered a skull fracture when the car in which she was a passenger was involved in a head-on collision in the Scripps Ranch area of San Diego, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred at 6:51 p.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of Aviary Drive, according to San Diego Police Department Officer J. Perales.

An 83-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 north on Scripps Ranch Boulevard when she turned northbound onto Aviary Drive in the southbound lane, crashing head-on into a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 50-year-old man, Perales said.

The man's injured passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Perales said.

