Woman found with gunshot wound to neck in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in Imperial Beach late Wednesday night.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in an area near Evergreen Avenue and 2nd Street.

Deputies responding to the shooting arrived to find an unresponsive young woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Emergency responders began CPR before she was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. It is not known if the woman, who was not identified, will survive her injuries.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

ABC 10News learned a homicide unit was assisting in the investigation.