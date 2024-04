SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unidentified woman who apparently had been hit by a vehicle was found dead Thursday on a center divider on Interstate 8 in the Midway District.

The body was discovered about 6:30 a.m. near an ice plant-covered slope next to the eastbound lanes of the freeway, just west of I-5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear when the fatality occurred.

