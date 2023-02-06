Woman ejected, killed in downtown San Diego crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was ejected and killed in a single-vehicle crash on a downtown San Diego street early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, according to San Diego Police.

Police told ABC 10News a Toyota Corolla, for unknow reasons lost control and struck a ramp, causing the vehicle to roll over.

A woman sitting on the front passenger’s side, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the female driver was evaluated for DUI, but no further details were released.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.