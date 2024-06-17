Woman donates kidney to save her father's life

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Erika Platt was able to save her father's life, and she did it with a touch of humor.

“Did you hear? You got my brain, not my kidney," she joked to her dad after surgery. "Sorry about your luck.”

Bob Platt was fortunate to receive one of his daughter’s kidneys. The surgery created an inseparable connection between them.

“It was a moment that I wanted for so long," Erika said. "He had that light in his eye that I hadn’t seen in years.”

Last year, Bob’s diabetes resulted in stage four kidney failure. When Erika discovered she was a match for his blood and tissue type, she immediately volunteered to help.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I'm all in. I'm going to do this," Erika said. "He gave me life. The least I could do is improve his quality of life.”

But the rest of the family wasn't so sure. Erika’s parents and her two sons were hesitant to accept her decision.

“I said to Erika, 'No. We don’t want you to donate to me. You’re young. You’re a mother of two young boys.'" Bob said.

Erika said it took a lot of research and conversations with doctors to reassure them she would be okay. The surgery took place in March, and Erika has fully healed since then.

“I don’t want to get emotional. I'm trying not to," Bob said. "But if it weren’t for Erika, we would not be sitting here having this conversation today.”

This Father’s Day marks the first for the Platt's family since the surgery. Bob is back to playing cornhole with his grandsons, and his doctors have cleared him to enjoy dinner with the family.

“There’s been two blessing Father’s Days in my life," Bob said. "The first Father’s Day after she was born, and this Father’s Day because she’s given me life.”